LS Electric Q2 net income down 29.2 pct to 26.7 bln won
All News 11:05 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 26.7 billion won (US$20.5 million), down 29.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 27.8 percent on-year to 60.1 billion won. Revenue increased 36.6 percent to 878.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 17.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
