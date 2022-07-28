The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.25 2.25
1-M 2.37 2.37
2-M 2.49 2.49
3-M 2.63 2.61
6-M 3.05 3.05
12-M 3.58 3.60
(END)
