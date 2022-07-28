Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Rotem signs initial deal to export K2 tanks to Poland

All News 11:17 July 28, 2022

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., South Korea's sole tank manufacturer, said Thursday it has signed an initial deal to export 1,000 units of the K2 tank to Poland.

Hyundai Rotem is in talks with the Polish government to finalize the details of the deal, including the production site and the time frame, a company spokesman said.

The company is planning to produce half of the 1,000 K2 Black Panther tanks at its domestic plant and the other half at its plant to be built in Poland, he said.

Hyundai Rotem, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, also produces railway systems and plant equipment.

This file photo offered by Hyundai Rotem shows the K2 Black Panther tank. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Rotem-tank exports
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!