Seoul shares up 0.92 percent late Thurs. morning
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded 0.92 percent higher late Thursday morning as investors welcomed the message from the chief of the U.S. Federal Reserve that the pace of its interest rate hikes could slow down.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index had risen 22.23 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,437.76 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened higher and maintained the momentum, as the U.S. central bank on Wednesday (U.S. time) announced a widely expected 0.75 percentage-point interest rate hike to put its policy rate in a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent.
It is the highest level since 2018, but Chairman Jerome Powell has hinted that it could slow the pace of the aggressive monetary tightening at some point.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.37 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 4.06 percent.
In Seoul, most big-cap shares traded higher, with chemicals and bio shares leading the market advance.
Battery giant LG Energy Solution surged 5.21 percent, and LG Chem spiked 5.66 percent.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics rose 0.49 percent, and Samsung SDI climbed 2.16 percent.
Samsung Biologics advanced 2.38 percent, and Celltrion increased 0.53 percent.
But No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.3 percent.
Carmakers also lost ground. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.51 percent, and Kia dropped 0.37 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,304.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 9.1 won from the previous session's close.
