Amorepacific shifts to loss in Q2

All News 13:31 July 28, 2022

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net loss of 37.2 billion won (US$28.6 million), shifting from a profit of 59.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 19.5 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 91.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 19.6 percent to 945.7 billion won.
