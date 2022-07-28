Amorepacific shifts to loss in Q2
All News 13:31 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net loss of 37.2 billion won (US$28.6 million), shifting from a profit of 59.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 19.5 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 91.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 19.6 percent to 945.7 billion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Samsung weighs building 11 more chip plants in U.S. over next two decades
-
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
-
Presidential office expresses regret over exposure of Yoon's text message