Amorepacific Group swings to red in Q2
All News 13:47 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Thursday reported its second-quarter net loss of 26 billion won (US$20 million), turning from a profit of 142.8 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 10.9 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 104.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 21.3 percent to 1.02 trillion won.
