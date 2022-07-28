Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Amorepacific Group swings to red in Q2

All News 13:47 July 28, 2022

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Thursday reported its second-quarter net loss of 26 billion won (US$20 million), turning from a profit of 142.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 10.9 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 104.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 21.3 percent to 1.02 trillion won.
