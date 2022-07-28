Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Glovis Q2 net profit up 42.3 pct. to 305 bln won

All News 13:48 July 28, 2022

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 305 billion won (US$234.4 million), up 42.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 62 percent on-year to 448.5 billion won. Revenue increased 25.5 percent to 6.86 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 295.9 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!