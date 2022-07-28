Hanwha Systems swings to red in Q2
All News 14:18 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net loss of 46.4 billion won (US$35.6 million), swinging from a profit of 22 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 47.8 percent on-year to 16.4 billion won. Revenue increased 5.1 percent to 510.5 billion won.
(END)
