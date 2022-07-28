190 Army trainees accidentally given expired hemorrhagic fever shots
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Army said Thursday its health authorities had accidentally given 190 trainees expired hemorrhagic fever vaccine shots, with none of them showing any health problems so far.
The new recruits at a base in Gyeonggi Province received the shots on July 21. The expiry date for the doses was July 9.
"In line with the guidelines, we are supposed to check the vaccine expiration date, but we found out that medical personnel mistakenly failed to check the date," an Army official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Citing comments from the state-run Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the official said that the likelihood of the expired shots causing health problems remains low.
The military said it plans to continue to monitor the service members in question and carry out urine, blood and X-ray tests on them Friday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid