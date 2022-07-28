(LEAD) Amorepacific Group shifts to net loss in Q2
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group, South Korea's leading cosmetics firm, said Thursday it shifted to a net loss in the second quarter from a year earlier due to challenging market conditions and faltering sales in China over COVID-19 lockdowns.
Amorepacific swung to a net loss of 26 billion won (US$19.9 million) in the three months ended in June from a net profit of 142.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"Amorepacific faced great challenges from uncertain market conditions inside and outside of the country. The company was unable to avoid an overall slump in performance faced with the spread of COVID-19 and lockdowns placed in major Chinese cities," the company said in a statement.
The company said it shifted to an operating loss of 10.9 billion won in the April-June period from an operating profit of 104.6 billion won a year ago.
Sales fell 21.3 percent to reach 1.02 trillion won.
Major losses came from its Asia business, where sales plunged 33.2 percent on-year to 297.2 billion won amid lockdowns in Shanghai.
Losses however were slightly offset by a 66 percent increase of sales in the United States, led by growing online purchases of its Laneige and Sulhwasoo brands.
The group also saw operating gains at its smaller affiliates. The second-quarter operating profit for its Etude cosmetics brand inched up 9 percent, while its tea franchise, Osulloc, went up by 28.7 percent on-year to 800 million won.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid