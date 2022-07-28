Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Bobcat Q2 net profit up 51.3 pct to 140.6 bln won

All News 15:37 July 28, 2022

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 140.6 billion won (US$108.5 million), up 51.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 309.5 billion won, up 120.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 72.8 percent to 2.21 trillion won.
