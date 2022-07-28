KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,350 UP 200
Shinsegae 216,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE 37,250 UP 100
Nongshim 278,500 DN 3,000
SGBC 53,100 DN 100
LG Corp. 80,500 UP 600
KAL 24,950 DN 250
Boryung 10,750 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,100 UP 1,000
Hyosung 75,400 UP 800
Youngpoong 540,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,550 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,800 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,350 UP 50
Kogas 36,300 DN 100
Hanwha 25,550 UP 950
DB HiTek 44,500 UP 200
SK hynix 99,400 DN 600
CJ 80,000 DN 300
LX INT 31,700 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 12,650 UP 100
KCC 289,000 UP 6,000
SKBP 78,000 DN 400
AmoreG 36,900 DN 2,750
HyundaiMtr 195,000 DN 1,000
Meritz Insurance 33,950 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,900 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 35,700 UP 50
HITEJINRO 30,150 DN 50
Yuhan 57,800 DN 200
SLCORP 31,050 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 116,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 68,600 UP 1,200
DL 63,300 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,000 DN 150
KIA CORP. 80,500 DN 300
Daesang 21,950 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,355 DN 5
ORION Holdings 14,850 DN 200
