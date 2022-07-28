KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaihanElecWire 1,740 UP 40
Hyundai M&F INS 32,200 UP 50
Daewoong 28,450 UP 550
TaekwangInd 891,000 UP 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,600 DN 130
Ottogi 452,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 24,300 0
MERITZ SECU 4,740 UP 80
HtlShilla 70,800 DN 100
Hanmi Science 41,000 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 146,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 57,000 DN 200
F&F 150,500 UP 1,500
GCH Corp 20,600 DN 250
LotteChilsung 173,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,730 0
POSCO Holdings 238,500 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 60,000 UP 200
SamsungElec 61,900 UP 100
NHIS 9,710 UP 20
DongwonInd 220,500 UP 1,000
LS 57,000 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES122000 0
GC Corp 174,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 28,900 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 578,000 UP 22,000
KPIC 127,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 DN 10
SKC 135,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,250 UP 7,150
POSCO CHEMICAL 135,500 UP 19,500
MS IND 18,050 DN 250
OCI 114,500 UP 5,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,700 UP 4,100
KorZinc 472,500 UP 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,500 UP 80
HyundaiMipoDock 87,800 UP 700
IS DONGSEO 40,350 DN 100
S-Oil 91,300 DN 1,700
LG Innotek 356,500 UP 4,000
