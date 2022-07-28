KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,000 UP 4,500
HMM 24,050 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 66,900 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 127,500 0
Mobis 229,000 UP 2,000
KSOE 83,700 UP 600
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,700 UP 1,500
S-1 63,900 UP 100
Hanchem 223,000 UP 6,000
DWS 55,500 UP 800
ZINUS 47,200 UP 100
KEPCO 22,200 0
SamsungSecu 34,350 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 12,100 UP 100
SKTelecom 52,800 UP 200
HyundaiElev 27,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 136,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 55,200 UP 900
KUMHOTIRE 3,515 DN 35
Hanon Systems 10,450 0
SK 218,500 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 29,000 DN 750
Handsome 30,350 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 73,100 UP 1,800
Asiana Airlines 14,600 0
COWAY 64,300 DN 100
IBK 9,350 UP 30
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,100 DN 1,500
DONGSUH 24,750 DN 200
SamsungEng 19,250 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 5,580 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 31,300 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 22,150 DN 500
KT 37,450 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30300 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 11,300 0
LG Uplus 12,300 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,700 UP 900
KT&G 82,100 DN 100
(MORE)
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
