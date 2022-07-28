KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 18,150 UP 250
Doosanfc 31,950 UP 1,250
LG Display 15,400 UP 350
Kangwonland 25,500 UP 100
NAVER 247,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 72,400 UP 500
HDSINFRA 5,360 0
DWEC 5,170 DN 320
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,900 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 395,000 0
KEPCO KPS 37,750 UP 50
LG H&H 743,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 598,000 UP 33,000
KEPCO E&C 64,800 UP 1,300
GS 41,250 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,800 UP 200
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,950 DN 100
COSMAX 68,500 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,950 DN 50
KIWOOM 81,000 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 93,600 DN 700
DSME 19,300 DN 50
Celltrion 190,000 UP 500
TKG Huchems 20,000 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 192,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,900 DN 400
KIH 62,200 DN 300
NCsoft 364,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,800 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,175 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 127,500 DN 14,000
FOOSUNG 18,650 UP 550
Youngone Corp 40,250 UP 100
Fila Holdings 29,800 UP 150
SK Innovation 182,000 DN 500
LIG Nex1 82,800 UP 1,300
POONGSAN 26,350 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 47,650 DN 50
Hansae 16,250 DN 350
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
Director, writer of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dumbfounded by drama's success
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid