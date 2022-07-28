KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 53,500 UP 300
GKL 14,250 UP 300
HanmiPharm 309,000 0
SD Biosensor 41,050 DN 1,050
Meritz Financial 25,400 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 6,770 UP 110
emart 110,000 DN 1,000
CSWIND 52,800 UP 4,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 38,800 DN 1,350
PIAM 36,050 UP 700
HANJINKAL 58,800 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 89,400 DN 100
DoubleUGames 41,100 DN 200
MANDO 56,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 863,000 UP 22,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,650 UP 950
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,000 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 100
Netmarble 69,600 DN 1,100
KRAFTON 244,500 UP 3,500
KakaoBank 30,050 UP 150
HD HYUNDAI 55,400 UP 200
ORION 100,500 DN 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,400 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,200 UP 150
BGF Retail 184,000 DN 500
HYBE 169,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 104,000 DN 500
SK ie technology 81,000 DN 2,300
HDC-OP 11,600 0
HYOSUNG TNC 321,500 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 364,500 UP 5,000
HANILCMT 14,050 UP 200
SKBS 127,000 DN 4,000
LG Energy Solution 415,500 UP 22,000
DL E&C 39,800 DN 700
kakaopay 61,600 DN 2,700
K Car 18,850 UP 200
SKSQUARE 42,700 UP 200
