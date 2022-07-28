(LEAD) Presidential office expresses 'deep regret' over N.K. leader's criticism of Yoon
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with National Security Office statement; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office expressed "deep regret" Thursday after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lashed out at President Yoon Suk-yeol by name.
Kim said in a Victory Day speech the previous day that he can no longer watch the "indecency" and "bravado" of Yoon and "his military gangsters," and will annihilate both the Yoon administration and the military if they attempt a preemptive strike on the North.
"We express deep regret that Chairman Kim Jong-un made threatening remarks at our government while mentioning the president by name," the presidential National Security Office said, according to presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun.
"The government maintains a constant readiness posture that can respond strongly and effectively to any provocation by North Korea, and will defend national security and the people's safety based on the firm South Korea-U.S. alliance," the office added.
The office went on to say the government continues to urge North Korea to return to the path of dialogue for denuclearization and the establishment of peace.
Kim's speech marked the first time he has mentioned Yoon by name since his inauguration in May.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
S. Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo The Great
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid