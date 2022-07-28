S. Korean Bond Yields on July 28, 2022
All News 16:33 July 28, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.949 2.932 +1.7
2-year TB 3.153 3.139 +1.4
3-year TB 3.130 3.090 +4.0
10-year TB 3.201 3.121 +8.0
2-year MSB 3.118 3.080 +3.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.082 4.033 +4.9
91-day CD 2.740 2.680 +6.0
