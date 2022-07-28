Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Development Q2 net profit down 14.7 pct to 67.2 bln won

All News 17:08 July 28, 2022

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 67.2 billion won (US$51.9 million), down 14.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 66.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 104.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 18.1 percent to 959.5 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!