Hyundai Development Q2 net profit down 14.7 pct to 67.2 bln won
All News 17:08 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 67.2 billion won (US$51.9 million), down 14.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 66.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 104.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 18.1 percent to 959.5 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
S. Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo The Great
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid