Korean-language dailies

-- Supreme Court recognizes subcontract workers as direct employees for 1st time for steelmaking industry (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Illegal short selling to be strictly punished, proceeds to be confiscated (Kookmin Daily)

-- Robots to be allowed to use sidewalks, deliver food (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Negative growth' of U.S. GDP sends warning of economic recession (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. interest rate hiked above S. Korea's; BOK under pressure for 'big step' (Segye Times)

-- Demographic collapse started last year (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. records another negative growth in 2nd quarter, technically entering recession (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. Fed takes another giant step to bring its interest rate higher than S. Korea's (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. records negative growth for 2nd successive quarter; economic recession becomes reality (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon vows to 'root out illegal short selling' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- POSCO ordered to directly hire subcontract workers; industry in chaos (Korea Economic Daily)

