SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Supreme Court recognizes subcontract workers as direct employees for 1st time for steelmaking industry (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Illegal short selling to be strictly punished, proceeds to be confiscated (Kookmin Daily)
-- Robots to be allowed to use sidewalks, deliver food (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Negative growth' of U.S. GDP sends warning of economic recession (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. interest rate hiked above S. Korea's; BOK under pressure for 'big step' (Segye Times)
-- Demographic collapse started last year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. records another negative growth in 2nd quarter, technically entering recession (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. Fed takes another giant step to bring its interest rate higher than S. Korea's (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. records negative growth for 2nd successive quarter; economic recession becomes reality (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows to 'root out illegal short selling' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- POSCO ordered to directly hire subcontract workers; industry in chaos (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Leaders of Korea, Indonesia affirm their partnership (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Widodo agree to cooperate on supply chains, capital relocation (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to assist Indonesia's plan for capital relocation (Korea Times)
