Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/26 Cloudy 10
Incheon 33/26 Cloudy 0
Suwon 35/25 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 60
Gangneung 31/24 Sunny 20
Jeonju 35/25 Sunny 10
Gwangju 35/25 Sunny 0
Jeju 33/27 Sunny 0
Daegu 34/24 Cloudy 10
Busan 31/25 Sunny 0
