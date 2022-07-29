Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Cloudy 10

Incheon 33/26 Cloudy 0

Suwon 35/25 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 31/24 Sunny 20

Jeonju 35/25 Sunny 10

Gwangju 35/25 Sunny 0

Jeju 33/27 Sunny 0

Daegu 34/24 Cloudy 10

Busan 31/25 Sunny 0

