Samsung SDI Q2 net profit up 41.9 pct to 409.2 bln won
All News 09:13 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 409.2 billion won (US$315.6 million), up 41.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 45.3 percent on-year to 429 billion won. Revenue increased 42.2 percent to 4.74 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
