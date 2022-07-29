SK Innovation Q2 net profit up 589.8 pct. to 1.33 tln won
All News 09:17 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 1.33 trillion won (US$1 billion), up 589.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 318.9 percent on-year to 2.32 trillion won. Sales increased 76.9 percent to 19.9 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.09 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
