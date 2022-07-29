Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Life Insurance Q2 net income up 92.8 pct to 318.6 bln won

All News 09:27 July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 318.6 billion won (US$245.5 million), up 92.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 458 billion won, up 90.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 38.5 percent to 8.17 trillion won.
