Card spending climbs 15 pct in Q2 on eased COVID-19 curbs
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Credit card spending in South Korea jumped in the second quarter, buoyed by eased antivirus measures, data showed Friday.
Spending made with credit, debit and prepaid cards came to 280.7 trillion won (US$216.2 billion) in the April-June period, up 14.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Credit Finance Association (CREFIA).
During the cited period, the number of approved card settlements climbed 11.4 percent on-year to 6.61 billion cases.
"The eased COVID-19 curbs, along with increased travel and offline gatherings, helped invigorate domestic demand, pulling up card use," CREFIA said.
Despite the recent COVID-19 resurgence in the country, health authorities said they are not considering a rollback of the antivirus restrictions.
