Seoul shares up late Fri. morning over Fed's less aggressive rate hikes
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bullish late Friday morning, as investors speculated that a second consecutive quarterly contraction in the U.S. economy may prod the U.S. Federal Reserve to take rate hikes that are less aggressive than previously expected.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 17.04 points, or 0.7 percent, to trade at 2,452.31 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks came off to a solid start after a 1.03 percent gain on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 1.08 percent advance on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.
Investors believe that the U.S. Fed may not take sharper-than-expected rate hikes to fight rising inflation, given an economic recession.
The U.S. central bank on Thursday also hinted at a possible slowdown in policy tightening, following an aggressive 0.75-percentage point hike in the benchmark interest rates.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul on foreign and institutional buying.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics rose 0.32 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.51 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver jumped 4.25 percent, with its rival Kakao advancing 2.76 percent.
Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics grew 0.93 percent, and financial heavyweight KB Financial Group increased 1.05 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,298.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.35 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on parliamentary committee formation
-
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
-
S. Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo The Great
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid