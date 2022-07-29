Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Q2 net income up 60.2 pct. to 916.7 bln won

All News 13:15 July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 916.7 billion won (US$706.9 million), up 60.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 18.9 percent on-year to 914.6 billion won. Sales increased 19.8 percent to 15.18 trillion won.
