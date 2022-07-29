Hanwha revamps key units to bolster push for green energy, battery materials
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Group, South Korea's seventh-largest conglomerate by assets, announced Friday it will reshape its key affiliates to bolster its push for green energy, battery and semiconductor components.
Hanwha will combine its two defense units and place them under the wing of Hanwha Aerospace Co., its largest defense arm that primarily manufactures aircraft engines, the business group said in a release.
Hanwha Aerospace will also take over the defense unit of Hanwha Corp., the holding company, and merge it with its wholly owned subsidiary, Hanwha Defense Co.
Hanwha Corp. will acquire Hanwha Precision Machinery Co., which primarily engages in the production of chip mounters, from Hanwha Aerospace and merge with its wholly owned construction subsidiary, Hanwha E&C Co., to streamline the structure.
Hanwha Impact, a chemical materials unit, will take over an energy equipment affiliate, Hanwha Power Systems Co., to bolster the hydrogen gas turbine business and other renewable energy enterprises.
The move is expected to give a boost to the energy-to-defense conglomerate in its efforts to reshape the enterprise into one that focuses on defense, and equipment and materials for rechargeable batteries, chips and solar panels.
Hanwha was founded in 1952 as an explosives maker and has diversified its businesses, ranging from chemicals, energy and defense to retail and financial.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
-
S. Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo The Great
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
Starbucks offers apology over toxic substance in its giveaway 'summer carry bag'
-
(LEAD) KAI signs US$3 bln deal with Poland to export 48 FA-50s