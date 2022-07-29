Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering remains in red in Q2

All News 13:35 July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 105.6 billion won (US$81.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 265.1 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 897.3 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 10.3 percent to 4.18 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!