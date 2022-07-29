Hyundai Heavy Industries remains in red in Q2
All News 13:42 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 64.7 billion won (US$49.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 108.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 422.7 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 11.3 percent to 2.16 trillion won.
(END)
