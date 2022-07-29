Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard shifts to profits in Q2

All News 13:42 July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 37.5 billion won (US$28.9 million), turning from a loss of 146.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 6.6 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 192.2 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 29.4 percent to 935.4 billion won.
