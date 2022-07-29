Hanwha Aerospace Q2 net profit down 95.6 pct to 3.8 bln won
All News 13:48 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 3.8 billion won (US$2.9 million), down 95.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 112.9 billion won, down 14.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 0.9 percent to 1.67 trillion won.

