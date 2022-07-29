Heavy rains forecast for Jeju, southern regions on weekend as Typhoon Songda passes
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains are expected to soak the southern island of Jeju and other southern regions over the weekend as the year's fifth typhoon, Songda, is forecast to pass by Jeju, the weather agency said Friday.
The typhoon passed over the waters 740 kilometers east of Japan's Okinawa at 9 a.m. and is expected to pass by Jeju Island to reach the seas 290 km east of China's Shanghai at 9 p.m. Saturday before dissipating into a tropical depression between Sunday and Monday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
Songda's maximum wind speed currently hovers at around 18 meters per second.
As Jeju Island comes under the influence of the typhoon, heavy rains of up to 150 millimeters will begin soaking the island Saturday morning.
By Sunday afternoon, the country's southern regions will also come under Songda's influence, receiving up to 80 mm of precipitation to be possibly combined with winds with an instantaneous velocity of up to 30 meters per second, according to the agency.
The heavy rains are forecast to be followed by a heat wave across the country and possible downpours in the capital and inland areas, the agency said.
