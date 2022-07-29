Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

July 25 -- N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 100: state media

S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs to hold talks this week on alliance, N. Korea

26 -- U.S. will react appropriately to any N. Korean nuclear test: Kirby

27 -- N. Korean economy shrinks for 2nd year in 2021 on sanctions, pandemic: BOK

N. Korea holds national conference of war veterans without leader Kim's attendance

28 -- N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid

N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall to around 10: state media

29 -- N.K. leader says blood-sealed ties with China will develop for generations
