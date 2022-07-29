Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea reports 3 new suspected COVID-19 cases: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases have fallen to a low single-digit figure, according to its state media Friday.
The number of people who newly showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day stood at three, the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
------------
N.K. leader says blood-sealed ties with China will develop for generations
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country's ties with China, "sealed in blood," will further develop for generations to come as he marked the anniversary of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War, state media said Friday.
On Thursday, Kim visited the Friendship Tower in Pyongyang and paid tribute to the fallen Chinese soldiers that fought in the war, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
------------
(3rd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned that South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol government and its "military gangsters" will face annihilation should it make any "dangerous attempt" like a preemptive strike, according to Pyongyang's state media Thursday.
Kim issued the strongly worded, direct warning against the South's conservative administration, coupled with biting criticism of the United States, in his speech the previous day marking the 69th anniversary of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War. Pyongyang calls the anniversary "Victory Day" and commemorates it in a celebratory mood.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea holds national conference of war veterans without leader Kim's attendance
SEOUL -- North Korea held a national conference of war veterans earlier this week to celebrate the 69th anniversary of what it claims to be victory in the three-year conflict against South Korea and the U.S.-led U.N. troops, according to state media Wednesday.
The 8th National Conference of War Veterans took place in Pyongyang the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. It made no mention of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, suggesting he has skipped this year's conference.
------------
N. Korea in festive mood ahead of 'Victory Day'; all eyes on Kim Jong-un's likely message
SEOUL -- North Korea has been dialing up the celebratory mood ahead of an anniversary on the armistice agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War, state media reported Monday amid its strenuous efforts to promote internal unity and bolster leader Kim Jong-un's power grip.
The North is set to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the Korean War armistice signed July 27, 1953. The North calls the conflict the Great Fatherland Liberation War and designated the armistice signing date as "Victory Day."
(END)
