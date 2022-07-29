Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. remains committed to defense of S. Korea, engagement with N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States remains firmly committed to the defense of South Korea, a state department spokesperson said Thursday, hours after North Korea warned South Korea that it may face "annihilation."
Ned Price said the U.S. also remains open to engaging in dialogue with Pyongyang, but that the reclusive regime continues to remain unresponsive to U.S. overtures.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new envoy for N.K. rights vows efforts for 'human security'
SEOUL -- South Korea's new envoy for North Korean human rights emphasized her commitment Thursday to enhancing "human security" in the reclusive country, as she received her appointment certificate from Foreign Minister Park Jin.
Lee Shin-wha, political science professor at Korea University, filled the position that had been vacant for years since the inaugural ambassador, Lee Jung-hoon, left office in September 2017.
------------
(LEAD) Senior S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss bilateral issues, N. Korea
SEOUL -- A senior U.S. State Department official met here with South Korea's vice foreign minister Wednesday for discussions on a range of pending issues, including the alliance and North Korea.
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong shared the same view that the allies need to hold the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) at an early date to follow up on summit accords between the leaders of the two sides in May, according to Cho's ministry.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. will react appropriately to any N. Korean nuclear test: Kirby
WASHINGTON -- The United States and its allies will take appropriate steps to hold North Korea accountable should the recalcitrant country conduct a nuclear test, a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson said Tuesday.
John Kirby, NSC coordinator for strategic communications, also noted the North may continue to be ready to conduct a test.
------------
(LEAD) Army carries out large-scale air drills amid growing N.K. threats
ICHEON/YANGPYEONG, South Korea -- The South Korean Army's Apache attack helicopters soared through the skies and descended sharply in a tactical move to avoid potential attacks and secure the safety of its members in a formation tasked with capturing a high-value facility controlled by a hypothetical enemy.
The spectacle unfolded at two Army facilities in Icheon, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and Yangpyeong, 45 km east of the capital, on Monday as the armed service strives to ensure its readiness amid evolving North Korean military threats.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs to hold talks this week on alliance, N. Korea
SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States will hold talks in Washington D.C. this week to discuss security on the Korean Peninsula and deterrence against evolving North Korean threats, the defense ministry here said Monday.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his counterpart, Lloyd Austin, are scheduled to meet Friday, as the allies have been cranking up security coordination amid speculation Pyongyang could ratchet up tensions by conducting a nuclear test or other provocative acts.
(END)
