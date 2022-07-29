Military reports 1,813 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:28 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,813 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 208,034, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,307 from the Army, 198 from the Air Force, 112 from the Marine Corps and 100 from the Navy.
There were also 88 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, six from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two from the ministry.
Currently, 10,929 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
Most Saved
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
-
S. Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo The Great
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
Starbucks offers apology over toxic substance in its giveaway 'summer carry bag'
-
(LEAD) KAI signs US$3 bln deal with Poland to export 48 FA-50s