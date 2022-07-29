Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Enerbility turns to loss in Q2

All News 15:29 July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Enerbility Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 124.5 billion won (US$95.8 million), swinging from a profit of 202 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 328.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 225 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 61 percent to 3.83 trillion won.
