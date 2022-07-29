KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 81,100 UP 600
Nongshim 279,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 53,900 UP 800
Shinsegae 218,500 UP 2,000
Hyosung 76,700 UP 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 131,500 DN 4,000
Boryung 11,200 UP 450
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,800 UP 700
LOTTE 37,350 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,100 UP 750
DB HiTek 45,000 UP 500
Hanwha 27,550 UP 2,000
CJ 79,800 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 197,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,350 0
Kogas 37,200 UP 900
LX INT 32,800 UP 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,300 UP 300
KIA CORP. 81,200 UP 700
DL 65,000 UP 1,700
SK hynix 97,900 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 549,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,150 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,500 UP 700
ORION Holdings 15,050 UP 200
KCC 291,500 UP 2,500
SKBP 78,000 0
DongkukStlMill 13,250 UP 600
TaihanElecWire 1,760 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 32,800 UP 600
Daesang 21,800 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,345 DN 10
Meritz Insurance 34,500 UP 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 75,000 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 35,700 0
HITEJINRO 30,250 UP 100
Yuhan 57,800 0
SLCORP 31,350 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 116,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 69,900 UP 1,300
