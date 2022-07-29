KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 6,670 UP 70
KAL 25,300 UP 350
AmoreG 36,900 0
HyundaiMtr 196,000 UP 1,000
Daewoong 28,250 DN 200
TaekwangInd 899,000 UP 8,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,730 0
POSCO Holdings 242,000 UP 3,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 569,000 DN 9,000
DB INSURANCE 60,600 UP 600
SamsungElec 61,400 DN 500
NHIS 9,950 UP 240
GCH Corp 20,600 0
LotteChilsung 177,500 UP 4,500
LS 58,900 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES125000 UP3000
GC Corp 173,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 29,800 UP 900
KPIC 127,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,590 UP 130
SKC 136,000 UP 500
GS Retail 24,550 UP 250
Ottogi 449,500 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 4,850 UP 110
HtlShilla 71,800 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 40,900 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 142,500 DN 3,500
Hanssem 57,400 UP 400
F&F 149,500 DN 1,000
KSOE 84,700 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,800 UP 1,550
MS IND 18,300 UP 250
OCI 122,500 UP 8,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,000 UP 300
KorZinc 477,500 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,620 UP 120
HyundaiMipoDock 89,900 UP 2,100
IS DONGSEO 40,300 DN 50
S-Oil 91,800 UP 500
LG Innotek 363,000 UP 6,500
