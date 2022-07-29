SSANGYONGCNE 6,670 UP 70

KAL 25,300 UP 350

AmoreG 36,900 0

HyundaiMtr 196,000 UP 1,000

Daewoong 28,250 DN 200

TaekwangInd 899,000 UP 8,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,730 0

POSCO Holdings 242,000 UP 3,500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 569,000 DN 9,000

DB INSURANCE 60,600 UP 600

SamsungElec 61,400 DN 500

NHIS 9,950 UP 240

GCH Corp 20,600 0

LotteChilsung 177,500 UP 4,500

LS 58,900 UP 1,900

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES125000 UP3000

GC Corp 173,000 DN 1,500

GS E&C 29,800 UP 900

KPIC 127,000 DN 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,590 UP 130

SKC 136,000 UP 500

GS Retail 24,550 UP 250

Ottogi 449,500 DN 2,500

MERITZ SECU 4,850 UP 110

HtlShilla 71,800 UP 1,000

Hanmi Science 40,900 DN 100

SamsungElecMech 142,500 DN 3,500

Hanssem 57,400 UP 400

F&F 149,500 DN 1,000

KSOE 84,700 UP 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,800 UP 1,550

MS IND 18,300 UP 250

OCI 122,500 UP 8,000

LS ELECTRIC 58,000 UP 300

KorZinc 477,500 UP 5,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,620 UP 120

HyundaiMipoDock 89,900 UP 2,100

IS DONGSEO 40,300 DN 50

S-Oil 91,800 UP 500

LG Innotek 363,000 UP 6,500

(MORE)