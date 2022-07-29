KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,500 DN 500
HMM 24,850 UP 800
HYUNDAI WIA 68,100 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 129,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 228,500 DN 500
KRAFTON 233,500 DN 11,000
DongwonInd 224,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 64,400 UP 10,700
Hanchem 219,500 DN 3,500
DWS 54,400 DN 1,100
S-1 63,800 DN 100
KEPCO 22,350 UP 150
SamsungSecu 35,000 UP 650
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 UP 150
SKTelecom 53,600 UP 800
HyundaiElev 28,150 UP 450
ZINUS 47,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 136,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 57,000 UP 1,800
KUMHOTIRE 3,555 UP 40
Hanon Systems 10,650 UP 200
SK 220,000 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 28,300 DN 700
Handsome 31,100 UP 750
ILJIN MATERIALS 73,500 UP 400
Asiana Airlines 15,000 UP 400
IBK 9,390 UP 40
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,400 UP 2,300
DONGSUH 25,300 UP 550
NAVER 259,000 UP 12,000
SamsungEng 19,600 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 UP 500
PanOcean 5,650 UP 70
COWAY 64,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 UP 750
CheilWorldwide 22,800 UP 650
KT 37,750 UP 300
Kangwonland 25,900 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30700 UP400
LOTTE TOUR 11,700 UP 400
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
S. Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo The Great
(3rd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
Starbucks offers apology over toxic substance in its giveaway 'summer carry bag'
Yoon's approval rating sinks below 30 pct amid inflation, controversy over personnel appointments