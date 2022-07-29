LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,500 DN 500

HMM 24,850 UP 800

HYUNDAI WIA 68,100 UP 1,200

KumhoPetrochem 129,500 UP 2,000

Mobis 228,500 DN 500

KRAFTON 233,500 DN 11,000

DongwonInd 224,500 UP 4,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 64,400 UP 10,700

Hanchem 219,500 DN 3,500

DWS 54,400 DN 1,100

S-1 63,800 DN 100

KEPCO 22,350 UP 150

SamsungSecu 35,000 UP 650

KG DONGBU STL 12,250 UP 150

SKTelecom 53,600 UP 800

HyundaiElev 28,150 UP 450

ZINUS 47,400 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDS 136,000 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 57,000 UP 1,800

KUMHOTIRE 3,555 UP 40

Hanon Systems 10,650 UP 200

SK 220,000 UP 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 28,300 DN 700

Handsome 31,100 UP 750

ILJIN MATERIALS 73,500 UP 400

Asiana Airlines 15,000 UP 400

IBK 9,390 UP 40

LOTTE SHOPPING 95,400 UP 2,300

DONGSUH 25,300 UP 550

NAVER 259,000 UP 12,000

SamsungEng 19,600 UP 350

SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 UP 500

PanOcean 5,650 UP 70

COWAY 64,100 DN 200

SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 UP 750

CheilWorldwide 22,800 UP 650

KT 37,750 UP 300

Kangwonland 25,900 UP 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30700 UP400

LOTTE TOUR 11,700 UP 400

(MORE)