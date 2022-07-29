KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 12,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,700 0
KT&G 81,900 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 18,750 UP 600
Doosanfc 32,900 UP 950
LG Display 15,300 DN 100
NCsoft 372,500 UP 8,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,850 UP 900
COSMAX 69,100 UP 600
KIWOOM 84,500 UP 3,500
DSME 19,850 UP 550
HDSINFRA 5,570 UP 210
DWEC 5,250 UP 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,550 UP 650
CJ CheilJedang 391,500 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 38,250 UP 500
LG H&H 779,000 UP 36,000
LGCHEM 603,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 65,600 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,300 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,550 UP 1,600
LGELECTRONICS 94,400 UP 800
Kakao 74,800 UP 2,400
Celltrion 190,000 0
TKG Huchems 20,100 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 183,500 DN 9,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,600 UP 700
KIH 63,100 UP 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,200 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,305 UP 130
AMOREPACIFIC 129,000 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 18,500 DN 150
Fila Holdings 30,400 UP 600
GS 41,650 UP 400
SK Innovation 187,500 UP 5,500
LIG Nex1 88,000 UP 5,200
POONGSAN 27,700 UP 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 48,450 UP 800
Hansae 16,750 UP 500
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
S. Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo The Great
(3rd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
Yoon's approval rating sinks below 30 pct amid inflation, controversy over personnel appointments
Starbucks offers apology over toxic substance in its giveaway 'summer carry bag'