LG Uplus 12,500 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 60,700 0

KT&G 81,900 DN 200

Doosan Enerbility 18,750 UP 600

Doosanfc 32,900 UP 950

LG Display 15,300 DN 100

NCsoft 372,500 UP 8,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 49,850 UP 900

COSMAX 69,100 UP 600

KIWOOM 84,500 UP 3,500

DSME 19,850 UP 550

HDSINFRA 5,570 UP 210

DWEC 5,250 UP 80

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,550 UP 650

CJ CheilJedang 391,500 DN 3,500

KEPCO KPS 38,250 UP 500

LG H&H 779,000 UP 36,000

LGCHEM 603,000 UP 5,000

KEPCO E&C 65,600 UP 800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,300 UP 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,550 UP 1,600

LGELECTRONICS 94,400 UP 800

Kakao 74,800 UP 2,400

Celltrion 190,000 0

TKG Huchems 20,100 UP 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 183,500 DN 9,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,600 UP 700

KIH 63,100 UP 900

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,000 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,200 UP 400

HANWHA LIFE 2,305 UP 130

AMOREPACIFIC 129,000 UP 1,500

FOOSUNG 18,500 DN 150

Fila Holdings 30,400 UP 600

GS 41,650 UP 400

SK Innovation 187,500 UP 5,500

LIG Nex1 88,000 UP 5,200

POONGSAN 27,700 UP 1,350

KBFinancialGroup 48,450 UP 800

Hansae 16,750 UP 500

(MORE)