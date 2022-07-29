KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 40,350 UP 100
CSWIND 55,500 UP 2,700
GKL 14,350 UP 100
KOLON IND 54,700 UP 1,200
HanmiPharm 309,500 UP 500
SD Biosensor 40,300 DN 750
Meritz Financial 26,250 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 6,790 UP 20
emart 113,000 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 00 UP1000
KOLMAR KOREA 38,850 UP 50
PIAM 37,200 UP 1,150
HANJINKAL 60,000 UP 1,200
CHONGKUNDANG 90,100 UP 700
DoubleUGames 42,250 UP 1,150
MANDO 57,200 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 865,000 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,100 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,050 UP 50
Netmarble 72,100 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 56,900 UP 1,500
ORION 100,500 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,550 UP 2,150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,550 UP 350
BGF Retail 181,000 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 105,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 12,350 UP 750
HYOSUNG TNC 344,500 UP 23,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,000 UP 28,500
HANILCMT 14,250 UP 200
SKBS 122,000 DN 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 UP 150
KakaoBank 30,900 UP 850
HYBE 175,500 UP 6,000
SK ie technology 81,800 UP 800
LG Energy Solution 422,000 UP 6,500
DL E&C 40,550 UP 750
kakaopay 62,900 UP 1,300
K Car 19,100 UP 250
SKSQUARE 42,750 UP 50
(END)
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
S. Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo The Great
Yoon's approval rating sinks below 30 pct amid inflation, controversy over personnel appointments
Starbucks offers apology over toxic substance in its giveaway 'summer carry bag'