Youngone Corp 40,350 UP 100

CSWIND 55,500 UP 2,700

GKL 14,350 UP 100

KOLON IND 54,700 UP 1,200

HanmiPharm 309,500 UP 500

SD Biosensor 40,300 DN 750

Meritz Financial 26,250 UP 850

BNK Financial Group 6,790 UP 20

emart 113,000 UP 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 00 UP1000

KOLMAR KOREA 38,850 UP 50

PIAM 37,200 UP 1,150

HANJINKAL 60,000 UP 1,200

CHONGKUNDANG 90,100 UP 700

DoubleUGames 42,250 UP 1,150

MANDO 57,200 UP 800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 865,000 UP 2,000

Doosan Bobcat 31,100 DN 550

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,050 UP 50

Netmarble 72,100 UP 2,500

HD HYUNDAI 56,900 UP 1,500

ORION 100,500 0

ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,550 UP 2,150

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,550 UP 350

BGF Retail 181,000 DN 3,000

SKCHEM 105,000 UP 1,000

HDC-OP 12,350 UP 750

HYOSUNG TNC 344,500 UP 23,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,000 UP 28,500

HANILCMT 14,250 UP 200

SKBS 122,000 DN 5,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 UP 150

KakaoBank 30,900 UP 850

HYBE 175,500 UP 6,000

SK ie technology 81,800 UP 800

LG Energy Solution 422,000 UP 6,500

DL E&C 40,550 UP 750

kakaopay 62,900 UP 1,300

K Car 19,100 UP 250

SKSQUARE 42,750 UP 50

(END)