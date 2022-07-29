Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy Industries remains in red in Q2

July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 39.1 billion won (US$30.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 255.8 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 437.9 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 16.9 percent to 1.42 trillion won.
