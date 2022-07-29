Doosan swings to red in Q2
All News 16:14 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 134.9 billion won (US$103.8 million), shifting from a profit of 200.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 40.4 percent on-year to 367.9 billion won. Sales increased 45.1 percent to 4.34 trillion won.
