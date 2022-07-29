S. Korean Bond Yields on July 29, 2022
All News 16:36 July 29, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.902 2.949 -4.7
2-year TB 3.052 3.153 -10.1
3-year TB 3.009 3.130 -12.1
10-year TB 3.127 3.201 -7.4
2-year MSB 3.008 3.118 -11.0
3-year CB (AA-) 3.969 4.082 -11.3
91-day CD 2.730 2.740 -1.0
(END)
