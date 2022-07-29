Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung Q2 net profit down 75.9 pct to 45.3 bln won

All News 16:42 July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 45.3 billion won (US$34.8 million), down 75.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 35.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 218 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 2.3 percent to 924.7 billion won.
(END)

