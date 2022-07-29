Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung TNC Q2 net income down 85.7 pct to 42.9 bln won

All News 16:45 July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 42.9 billion won (US$33 million), down 85.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 77.4 percent on-year to 87.4 billion won. Sales increased 19.7 percent to 2.56 trillion won.
(END)

