Yoon receives credentials of new U.S. ambassador to Seoul
All News 19:01 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday received the credentials of the newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Seoul and foreign envoys from three other countries, officials said.
U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg, Mongolian Ambassador Erdenetsogt Sarantogos, Ethiopian Ambassador Dessie Dalkie Dukamo and Chilean Ambassador Mathias Francke presented their credentials to Yoon during a ceremony at his office in central Seoul.
Goldberg has vowed to make efforts to strengthen the alliance between Seoul and Washington after arriving here earlier this month.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
Most Saved
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
-
S. Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo The Great
-
Yoon's approval rating sinks below 30 pct amid inflation, controversy over personnel appointments
-
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' rises to third on global Netflix chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 90,000