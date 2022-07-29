Top diplomats of S. Korea, Ukraine discuss cooperation on post-war reconstruction
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Ukraine on Friday discussed ways to cooperate in reconstructing the war-torn Eastern European nation, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin expressed regret that the war in Ukraine has been going on for more than five months and the loss of life continues.
Park added he hopes South Korea can contribute to the post-war reconstruction and restoration of Ukraine based on its experience of rebuilding the country after the Korean War.
The two ministers also agreed to strengthen mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two countries by using various consultation channels between the governments.
South Korea and Ukraine celebrate the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.
